BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Roxbury.

Police say they responded to an area hospital just before 10 p.m. Saturday to meet with the victim of a sexual assault. Police say the victim is visually impaired.

The victim told police she was walking with a white cane around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Columbus Avenue, between Centre and Cedar Streets, when a man approached, walked her to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her. Police believe the assault happened in the area of Terrace and Cedar Streets.

Authorities are asking anyone who saw the victim, described as a white female in her mid-30s, in the company of a male individual in this general area to contact police.

Those with information can contact detectives directly at 617-343-4400. Anyone who wishes to assist with the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)