BOSTON (WHDH) – Police in Boston are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Boston Police say Alejandro Carmona, 83, was last seen Saturday morning in the area of Princeton Street in East Boston.

Police described Carmona as a black Hispanic male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing red pajama pants, a blue long-sleeve shirt, a black jacket and black cross shoes.

Carmona has Alzheimer’s and walks with a limp, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-343-4234.

