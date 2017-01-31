Police seek suspect after man stabbed in McDonald’s parking lot

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua are searching for a man in connection with a stabbing in the parking lot of a McDonald’s.

Police responded around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday to the restaurant on East Hollis Street and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

The victim’s injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

Police are hopeful to gather more information on the incident by reaching out to the public.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance photo above is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)