FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a home invasion led to a shooting in Framingham early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a wooded area near an apartment on Phelps Road for a report of a break-in and learned that gun-wielding suspect had broke into a home.

Police said the suspect shot one person in the arm. The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

Police added that the shooting may not be a random act. No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)