Police respond to Brookline bank robbery

BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Brookline are searching for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to 2 Harvard Street for a reported robbery, according to police.

Police are searching for a suspect in the area near Brookline Bank.

A suspect description has not been released.

It’s not clear if the suspect fled with money.

No injuries were reported.

