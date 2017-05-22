Police seek suspect in hit-and-run crash involving toddler

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night.

Authporities say officers responded around 7:40 p.m.to the area of 24 Bellevue Street for a report of child that had been hit by a car.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle was parked in the street while a passenger was exiting. A blue 1994 Mercury Marquis attempted to go around the vehicle and struck a three-year-old boy in the opposite lane, according to police.

The driver of the Marquis stopped on top of the child’s legs and backed up, witnesses told police. Police say one witness yelled “you just hit a small child” before the driver sped off.

The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the Marquis has a Massachusetts license plate number 5NN395.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

