Police seek suspect in series of indecent assaults in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say they are searching for a man suspected in three indecent assaults on women in the city.

In the past seven months, two assaults have been reported in Dorchester on Geneva Avenue and Downer Avenue, and a third was reported on Lambert Street in Roxbury.

In all three cases, the victims have reported “oddities” in the suspect’s voice and tone when he spoke to them, possibly indicative of a mental illness, according to investigators.

The suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic man with a light complexion, between the ages of 15-18. The suspect is said to be about 5 feet 5 inches, with a thin build.

Detectives have found similarities in the incidents and believe they may be searching for the same suspect for all three assaults, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617 343-4400.

