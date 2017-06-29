Police seek suspect in sex assault of college student in Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Brookline are searching for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault of a Boston University student who was walking with a friend overnight.

The woman was walking home from dinner around 1 a.m. in the dimly lit area of Gibbs Street and Naples Road when she was approached by a man and assaulted, according to police.

The woman said the man was walking toward her when suddenly he grabbed her body. The victim said she yelled out, forcing the suspect to flee on foot toward Commonwealth Avenue. The victim’s friend said she thinks the man jumped out of the bushes

Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect is described as a black male, about 5 feet 7 inches, who was wearing a grey hoodie.

“The individual made an effort to pull the hoodie that he was wearing over his head so that they could not really tell the age,” said Michael Gropman of the Brookline Police Department.

The Boston University community was notified about the incident and asked to be on alert while walking at night.

An investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)