Police seek suspects after elderly woman attacked, robbed in CVS parking lot

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are searching for a pair suspects after an elderly woman was left bloodied when she was brutally robbed in the parking lot of a CVS over the weekend.

Officers responded Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. to 91 Clay Street for a report of a resident who was knocked down and robbed of her purse. They found a 92-year-old woman with blood on her knuckles and dirt on her pants, according to police.

The victim told police that she had used her walker to travel from Clay Street to a CVS on Beale Street to purchase the Boston Sunday Globe. On her return trip, she said someone came out of nowhere, pushed her, threw her and her walker to the ground, took her purse and ran away.

The victim told police that an unidentified woman assisted her back to the lobby of 91 Clay Street, where she was helped by other residents and called police.

The victim described the suspect as a white man in his thirties, average height and weight, with facial hair. He was said to be wearing a hat “with a brim,” with pants and a hooded sweatshirt.

As the incident was unfolding, police say a resident on Old Colony Avenue spotted a man walk from the CVS to a dumpster behind a nearby apartment building. The resident later found a pocketbook in the dumpster after the man had fled. The bag contained the victim’s wallet.

Police say the pocketbook was returned to the victim, who said she was missing about $30-$50. The victim was transported to the hospital with a fractured sternum.

The unidentified woman who assisted the victim appears to have been involved in the robbery, according to police. Surveillance video showed the woman walking with the suspect just prior to the assault. She was seen wearing a Harley Davidson sweatshirt and black boots.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspects is asked to contact police.

