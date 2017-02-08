Police seek suspects in string of purse snatches at Canton supermarket

CANTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Canton are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people who they believe are connected to a string of recent purse snatching robberies at a supermarket in the town.

The three unarmed robberies have taken place in the past two weeks in the Shaw’s parking lot on Washington Street, authorities said.

The first incident, on Jan. 29, involved a female shopper who was approached by a female suspect. Police said the suspect instructed the victim to surrender her purse, but she was able to escape and call for help.

The second incident, on Monday, involved a female shopper who was assaulted by a man. In this case, the victim’s purse was stolen, police said.

The final incident took place Wednesday morning. Police said a female shopper was forcefully robbed of her purse by a female suspect.

Police said the suspects may be using multiple vehicles, one of which is believed to be a black pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Below is a surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle:

