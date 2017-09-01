Police seek teenager in connection with fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) – Police have identified a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old in Somerville and they believe his still armed.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Jonathan Perry. Police said he lived at the house on Farragut Avenue where the shooting happened on Tuesday. They said the shooting was not a random act.

Police said Tenzin Kunkhyen, 16, was shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead at Mt. Auburn Hospital. Kunkhyen grew up in Somerville but was living in Malden.

Perry recently visited Malden and North Andover, according to investigators. Police believe he has access to weapons.

Kunkhyen was slated to begin his junior of high school this week.

Anyone with information on Perry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police.

