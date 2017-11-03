Police seek to ID man accused of scamming elderly woman out of money

DANVERS (WHDH) - The Danvers Police Department is seeking the public’s help in an attempt to identify a man who allegedly scammed an elderly woman out of money by promising her a significant return on her investment.

Authorities say the man went to the victim’s home, picked her up and drove her to the bank to withdraw funds.

No additional details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 978-774-1388 or by using the anonymous tip platform by texting tip411 (847411).

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)