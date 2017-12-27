Police seek to ID man suspected of stealing $20,000 worth of comic books

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who they say stole up to $20,000 worth of comic books in Southborough.

The theft happened on Nov. 27 around 12:15 a.m. at the Hall of Comics at 3 Turnpike Road. The suspected thief made off with about 175 comic books valued at $15,000-$20,000, according to police.

A surveillance image was taken from the Time Capsule store in Cranston, Rhode Island, where the suspect sold one of the stolen comics the next day.

Anyone who recognizes the bearded suspect, who was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, is asked to contact Southborough police at 508-485-2121.

