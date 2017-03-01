Police seek to ID man wanted in stabbing at Quincy karaoke bar

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a stabbing at the Jazz Moon Karaoke Bar.
Officers responded to the establishment on Quincy Avenue early Sunday morning on reports of violence inside the bar.
Police said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was stabbed five times. She was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.
Investigators have released surveillance images and video of the suspect with the hopes that someone will recognize him.
The man is wanted on assault with intent to murder charges.
