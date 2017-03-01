Police seek to ID man wanted in stabbing at Quincy karaoke bar

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a stabbing at the Jazz Moon Karaoke Bar.

Officers responded to the establishment on Quincy Avenue early Sunday morning on reports of violence inside the bar.

Police said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was stabbed five times. She was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators have released surveillance images and video of the suspect with the hopes that someone will recognize him.

The man is wanted on assault with intent to murder charges.

VIDEO: Surveillance video of the suspect in the 2/26 stabbing at Jazz Moon, 217 Quincy Av. Recognize the suspect? 📞 Det Bagley 617.745.5766 pic.twitter.com/82krak0Vwm — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) March 1, 2017

UPDATE: Wanted for Assault to Murder in relation to a stabbing that occurred at Jazz Moon Karaoke Bar on 2/26/17. Any info, 📞Det.Bagley pic.twitter.com/Ns2CdK46A9 — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) February 28, 2017

