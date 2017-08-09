Police seek to ID woman found wandering on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police on Cape Cod are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman found wandering who they say is suffering from memory loss.

Authorities say they found the woman Wednesday on Baxter Avenue in West Yarmouth.

She was unable to provide officers with her name when asked, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact police.

