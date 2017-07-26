Police seek vehicle involved in gunfire on the highway

LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in an apparent road rage incident in which shots were fired.

There were no reports of injuries in the incident which took place just after noon Tuesday on Route 146 north in Lincoln near the ramp to Interstate 295.

Capt. Derek Borek said the shots were fired from a red late-model Nissan SUV, likely a Rogue, Murano or Pathfinder. Police released several surveillance images of the Nissan.

The victim’s car was a blue 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe.

The Nissan was last seen traveling north on Route 146 near the intersection with Route 146A in North Smithfield.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows the whereabouts of the Nissan is asked to contact state police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)