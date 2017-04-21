Police seek woman who knocked man, 72, to ground for scratch ticket

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are searching for a woman who they say knocked a man to the pavement as she robbed him of a scratch ticket on Thursday night.

Authorities say the woman approached the man, 72, around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Stop and Save on President’s Avenue and demanded money.

When the man said he didn’t have any money, police say the woman snatched the lottery ticket from his hand, knocking him to the ground. Authorities say the man hit his head.

The victim said the woman was around 5 feet tall, with dark hair and a small build. He told police she was wearing a dark zip-up hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

