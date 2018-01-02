Police seeking ex-boxer Vinny Paz after report of attack

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Retired boxing champion Vinny Paz, whose comeback story after a car crash was dramatized in the 2016 film “Bleed for This,” has been accused of attacking a Rhode Island man and sending him to the hospital.

Providence police say they were called to a home early Tuesday morning. They say when officers arrived, witnesses told them Paz had accused a friend of stealing $16,000 and then assaulted him.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries including several broken teeth, a black eye and bite marks that drew blood. Witnesses told police that Paz left before police got there.

A representative for Paz did not immediately comment, but the ex-champion wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning to “stop” with the nonsense story.

Police say they are trying to find Paz to speak with him.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)