Police seeking help identifying man in connection to Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection with a death investigation in Dorchester.

Police say they want to speak to the man in the investigation into the death of Joshua Briggs, 22 of Dorchester, who was shot and killed inside a Holiday Inn on Oct. 17.

Officials say they responded to a radio call at around 4:15 a.m. and found Briggs inside the hotel suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives investigated over the span of several months and arrested four people — John Collins, 27; Michael Reynolds, 24; James Coleman, 24; and Errin Crawford, 29. The four have been charged with murder, armed home invasion, and armed robbery.

Homicide detectives are trying to identify a fifth person in connection with the incident. That man may be named “Randy” or the nickname “Randy Boy.” He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a jacket described as a “Zumiez American Stitch Tiger Eagle Navy Souvenir Jacket.”

Police say the man is not wanted at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

