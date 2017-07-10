Police seeking help in identifying Roxbury sexual assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are asking for help in finding the person responsible for an alarming attack.

Police say a visually impaired woman was sexually assaulted while walking with her cane in Roxbury.

The victim told police she was walking with a white cane just before 10:00 p.m. in the area of Columbus Avenue, between Centre and Cedar Streets, when a man approached, walked her to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her. Police believe the assault happened in the area of Terrace and Cedar Streets.

She was taken to the hospital.

Authorities are asking anyone who saw the victim, described as a white female in her mid-30s, in the company of a male individual in this general area to contact police.

Those with information can contact detectives directly at 617-343-4400.

