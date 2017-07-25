Police seeking suspect in Lawrence bank robbery

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence have released a photo of a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Lawrence on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect entered a Santander Bank at 460 South Union St. at around 3:30 p.m. Officials say he claimed to have a weapon but did not show one.

Authorities have not released any other information about the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo or who has information about the incident is asked to contact Lawrence Police.

