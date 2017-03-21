WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Wrentham are looking for two men accused of shoplifting.

According to police, the two men stole large amounts of merchandise from a store at the Wrentham Outlets.

Officials say the suspects went into a fitting room, cut off tags, then stuffed the clothing in their outer wear.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Wrentham Police.

Watch the video above for a closer look at the suspects.

