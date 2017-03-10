Police: Seekonk day care worker assaulted toddler

SEEKONK, MA (WHDH) - Police in Seekonk arrested a day care worker on charges she assaulted a toddler at the Briarwood Child Academy.

Authorities said officers responded just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday to the Briarwood Childhood Academy on Taunton Avenue on a report of an injured child. Officers found a 17-month-old child who had suffered facial injuries, authorities said. The child was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island for treatment.

Crystal Salisbury, of Riverside, Rhode Island, is accused of dropping the child “several inches onto an aluminum-framed cot.” Salisbury, 33, was charged with assault and battery on a child. She has since been fired from the daycare, authorities said.

The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care told 7News that “the department will take enforcement action as warranted by the findings of the investigation.”

Residents in the town were shocked and outraged after learning about the alarming allegations.

“This is very upsetting. I have two grandchildren,” said Dee Trail. “No child deserves that.” Others called the incident “horrible.”

Police believe it is an isolated case. The incident is under investigation.

