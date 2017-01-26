Police seize fentanyl, syringes, cash from Falmouth home

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police said they seized a “large amount” of fentanyl Thursday while serving a search warrant at a home in Falmouth.

During a traffic stop on Main Street, police said officers arrested Kevin Curley, 47, and found him to be in possession of five grams of fentanyl.

Investigators later searched Curley’s home and found nine more grams of the drug, a scale, sandwich bags, numerous syringes and $400 in cash, police said.

Curley faces charges of trafficking fentanyl and possessing drugs near a school or park.

He is slated to be arraigned Friday in Falmouth District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)