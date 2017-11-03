Police seize more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl from alleged drug lab in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — A Foxborough man is facing serious charges after police said they seized more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl early Friday morning from an apparent drug lab inside a luxury apartment complex.

Officers responded at around 2:20 a.m. to a unit at The Lodge complex at 400 Foxborough Boulevard after a 911 call reporting a disturbance.

Upon arrival, police said Stephan Pena met officers at the door. Pena allegedly tried to shut the officers out before pushing one of them. When officers went to handcuff him, Pena allegedly resisted, assaulted them and tried to flee up a flight of stairs.

Officers followed Pena up the stairs to the second floor, where police said several people had jumped off a balcony. They said they noticed a powdery substance on the floor, which was believed to be fentanyl, and other drug paraphernalia in plain view. Baggies containing the substance were said to be in view below the balcony as well.

“It appears as though they had bailed out over the balcony from the second floor down on to the ground and escaped,” said Foxborough Police Chief William Baker.

Police say a DEA lab team was called in at around 8:20 a.m. after a search warrant was obtained. A sweep of the apartment yielded more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl, according to an initial estimation. Drug lab equipment was also taken in for examination.

“There were large quantities of a white powdered substance that we believe to be fentanyl visible on the stove top, in the bathtub and a variety of other places in the apartment,” said Baker.

Pena, 23, was arrested. He was arraigned Friday in Wrentham District Court on charges of assault and battery on an officer, resisting arrest and trafficking fentanyl, among other charges. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

