OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say they seized one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of the powerful opioid fentanyl during a traffic stop, which officials say has a street value of $1 million.

Police and state officials say they discovered the narcotics during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Old Lyme Wednesday afternoon. Officials say they had stopped the car because they had received information that it contained illegal narcotics.

Police say the 26-year-old driver and his 28-year-old passenger, both of Rhode Island, consented to a vehicle search. Officers say they found the kilogram in the car with the help of a police K-9 unit.

Both men were charged with possession and are currently in custody. They are scheduled to appear in Superior Court in New London Thursday.

