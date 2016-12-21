CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - A massive fire forced a family to give up their beloved dog while they found a new home.

The dog, Casey, is a therapy/comfort dog for a 5-year-old girl with special needs.

The 10-month-old black lab-mix has been staying with a Cambridge police sergeant for the past few weeks.

Casey is an important member of the family. The 5-year-old girl, Cara, lost her home in the devastating fire which destroyed 11 buildings earlier in December.

Cara and her family found short-term housing but could not keep the dog there. Federal Law states that a service dog cannot be banned, however, Casey is a therapy/comfort dog. The rules are different.

Police say Cara’s family has found a new home a few doors down, just in time for the holidays.

They family has been reunited with Casey.

The officer that took Casey in does not wish to be identified, but he wants everyone to know he loves dogs and is more than happy to help.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)