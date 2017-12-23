DANVERS, Mass. (WHDH) – A woman was caught on surveillance video walking out of a Danvers clothing store with several Canada Goose jackets.

Danvers Police say at least six coats were stolen from Giblees Menswear and Tuxedos Friday night.

A store manager said the woman was asking multiple questions and ran off when he became distracted.

The manager said they ran after the woman as she stuffed the coats into her car’s back seat, but she drove away before they could stop her.

The coast can cost as much as $1,600.

