Police: Sex trafficking victim brought to Houston for Super Bowl

HOUSTON (WHDH) — A woman is getting help after police said she was kidnapped and brought to Houston to work as a prostitute during the Super Bowl.

Recovery specialist Kathryn Griffin said the 21-year-old woman has special needs and was kidnapped in Ohio. Griffin said the woman was kidnapped by a man who forced her into his car and told her, “Now you work for me.”

“I don’t know if she understands what the Super Bowl means but she was told that she was going to make him money,” said Griffin.

The woman is now receiving counseling and is recovering from her abduction. Police are still looking for her suspected kidnapper.

