Police shatter car window, rescue dog from 110-degree temperatures

(WHDH) — Police officers in Boynton Beach, Florida, were forced to break into a car after a Good Samaritan reported that a dog was left inside with all the windows up.

In a Facebook post, the department says officers used a baton to crack the car’s window and rescue a pit bull from what they say was “easily” 110-degree temperatures.

Authorities say the dog’s owner had left it alone in the car while she went inside a Bank of America.

“It was at least 10-15 minutes from the time we got the 911 call until the time the dog’s owner showed up,” police said.

After freeing the dog, officers treated it to a big bowl of ice water.

The dog’s owner was cited for violating a Palm Beach County ordinance regarding pets left in cars.

“Repeat after us…it is never OK to leave your pet in an unattended vehicle,” the department reminded residents.

