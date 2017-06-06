Police shoot, injure attacker near Notre Dame Cathedral

PARIS (WHDH/AP) — Paris police say an unidentified assailant has attacked a police officer near the Notre Dame Cathedral, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker.

A police spokesperson told The Associated Press that the officer used his weapon to shoot the attacker in Tuesday’s incident. The spokesperson, who was not authorized to be publicly named, said the attacker was being hospitalized.

A police union official, Cedric Michel, said a man armed with a hammer went after the police officer who was patrolling on the esplanade in front of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Michel said the attacker was “neutralized” by police. It is unclear whether the attacker was acting alone.

Police are urging passers-by to stay away from the area. A large numbers of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine

