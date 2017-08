LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Police said there was a shooting on Green Street in Lynn overnight.

Officials said there was one car involved.

One person was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the current condition of the victim, or what caused the shooting.

Police said they are continuing their investigation.

