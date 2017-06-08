Police ‘situation’ at New Hampshire home prompts shelter-in-place

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) — Authorities in a Hampton, New Hampshire, neighborhood are asking residents to shelter in place due to a police “situation.”

Officers responded around 3 p.m. to a home on Fairfield Drive.

Video from Sky7 showed a SWAT vehicle and police cruiser outside the home, along with heavily-armed officers.

The nature of the response is not clear at this time.

No additional details were immediately available.

