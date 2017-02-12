Police: Skier killed after colliding with another skier

CORNWALL, Conn. (AP) — A skier has been killed after colliding with another skier in Connecticut.

State police say the two skiers crashed into each other Saturday night at Mohawk Mountain Ski Area in Cornwall.

Authorities say 46-year-old Lisa Kelly, of Brookfield, was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

No other information was immediately available.

State police continue to investigate.

