Police: Somerville man caught in Everett after destructive chase

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - A Somerville man was arrested in Everett Monday after police said he led them on a chase, damaging several other vehicles along the way.

Police said William Seaburg, 31, stole his ex-girlfriend’s car and took off when police tried to pull him over for a traffic stop in Charlestown. He allegedly drove down Route 99 and ended up in Everett, where he struck several vehicles on Bow Street.

Seaburg was eventually caught and arrested. He was arraigned Tuesday, where prosecutors said he had an outstanding warrant for assault and battery.

