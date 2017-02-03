Police: South Shore Plaza on lockdown after reports of shots fired

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Police confirm that South Shore Plaza in Braintree is on lockdown after shots were fired inside.

Police sources told 7News that shots were fired in the mall’s food court and that a handgun was located in the area. Police sources told 7News that this is not terrorism-related but may be gang-related.

Police said it appears two people were involved in an altercation and shots were fired by one or both of them. Braintree’s police chief said no one was hit in the shooting and there is no active shooter at this time.

Witnesses inside the mall said that they heard gunshots and saw people screaming and running. A man whose wife works at a store in the mall said the grates were pulled down and employees are hiding in the back room.

BREAKING: Shooting at the Macy's the South Shore Mall. Witnesses say they heard a shot and people screaming to leave. #7news pic.twitter.com/ipXVd6MnMr — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) February 4, 2017

