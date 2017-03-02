Police: Speeding car plunges off cliff in Nahant

NAHANT, MA (WHDH) - A car plunged off the side of a cliff Thursday in Nahant and police said speed was a factor in the crash.

Police said the 19-year-old man was speeding at around 5:30 p.m. and would not stop for officers. According to police, they stopped chasing him and minutes later, the driver crashed through the guardrail on Nahant Road and plunged to the beach below, landing upside down.

“Apparently, the driver survived,” said Evan Tarmy, who lives nearby. “Which, looking at that wreck, is a miracle. It really is.”

Crews had to use a crane to lift the car off the beach. The driver was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

