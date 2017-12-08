LEOMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - Police are stepping up security outside of Leominster High School after finding threats on social media.

Officials did not release specific details of what this threat was but did say that they feel there is no credible threat to the students, so classes will resume Friday.

The superintendent released a statement that read in part:

We were made aware of messages being posted by one of our students on social media. We take any threat seriously as the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.

The Leominster Police Department is working with Leominster’s Interim Superintendent of Schools and the Leominster High School Administration to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

