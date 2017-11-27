Police stop driver with massive Christmas tree on roof in Sudbury

SUDBURY, Mass. (WHDH) – Police are reminding residents to be responsible when it comes to transporting Christmas trees this holiday season after a driver was pulled over in Sudbury.

Police said an officer stopped the van on Route 20 Friday. The driver was hauling a tree that almost covered the entire vehicle.

The police department shared a photo of the van and its large haul on Facebook. It has since been shared more than 700 times.

Police did not say if the driver was cited.

