Police stop driver with massive Christmas tree on roof

SUDBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police are reminding Massachusetts residents to be responsible when it comes to transporting Christmas trees this holiday season.

An officer in Sudbury stopped a small car on Friday hauling a tree that almost covered the entire vehicle.

The car was stopped on Route 20. Police shared a photo on Facebook, which looked like a scene out of the movie “Christmas Vacation.”

It’s not clear if the driver was cited.

