Police stop vehicle, find more than 4 pounds of cocaine

police-lights-new

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say they pulled over a Massachusetts man and found more than 4 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle.

Troopers say they stopped 44-year-old Francisco Fernandez, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, for a motor vehicle violation on Saturday in West Greenwich, Rhode Island.

Authorities say they found the drugs in a backpack in Fernandez’s vehicle after it was towed from the scene because he did not have a valid driver’s license.

State police say the drugs are worth an estimated $60,000 on the street.

Fernandez was detained pending a court arraignment scheduled for Monday. He was arrested on drug and motor vehicle charges.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus