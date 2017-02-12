Police stop vehicle, find more than 4 pounds of cocaine

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say they pulled over a Massachusetts man and found more than 4 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle.

Troopers say they stopped 44-year-old Francisco Fernandez, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, for a motor vehicle violation on Saturday in West Greenwich, Rhode Island.

Authorities say they found the drugs in a backpack in Fernandez’s vehicle after it was towed from the scene because he did not have a valid driver’s license.

State police say the drugs are worth an estimated $60,000 on the street.

Fernandez was detained pending a court arraignment scheduled for Monday. He was arrested on drug and motor vehicle charges.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

