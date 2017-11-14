Police: Store cashier fights off suspect armed with stun gun in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was arrested after police said he tried to rob a Lynn convenience store with a stun gun.

The attempted robbery happened Friday at the Highland Variety Convenience Store on Adams Street. The clerk, who did not want to show his face on-camera, told 7News that the 18-year-old suspect demanded money while threatening to hurt him and his teenage son.

“He tried to poke me and my son with the electric stun gun, then I grabbed a bat because I did not want him to use the stun gun on my son,” said the clerk in Spanish.

Surveillance video showed the clerk grabbing the baseball bat and chasing the suspect out of the store. Police responded after the clerk triggered the store’s silent panic alarm. The suspect, Eric Mackie allegedly ran through several backyards before police caught him.

