Police: Student pistol-whipped by school intruders

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island high school was placed on lockdown after an 18-year-old student was pistol-whipped by two intruders.

Investigators say another student at Providence’s Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex let the intruders into the building Wednesday through a locked side door.

A police report says the intruders attacked and tried to rob a student as he was getting a drink of water. They then fled the building.

School officials say school was briefly placed on lockdown.

Police say surveillance cameras captured video of the intruders, but no one has been arrested.

The student who was attacked suffered a minor cut and was treated by the school nurse.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)