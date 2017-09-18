Police: Stun gun used on woman who didn’t drop needle

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Police say they used a stun gun twice on a woman who ignored their commands to drop a hypodermic needle at a New Hampshire rest area along Interstate 93.

An employee told police two women were found in the bathroom in Salem on Sunday night. Police said one was on her back and an officer assisted her. The other came out of a stall with the uncapped needle, which was filled with a brown liquid.

Police said she ignored commands to drop it and continued walking toward them with the needle in front of her face before the stun gun was used.

Police arrested 59-year-old Tricia Duff, of Hopkinton, and 34-year-old Rebecca Santy, of Bow, who also was charged with reckless conduct. It wasn’t immediately known if both had lawyers.

