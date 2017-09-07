Police stymied by suspect who refuses to reveal his name

BREWER, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who is currently in custody but won’t give officials his real name.

The man was arrested on Tuesday. By Wednesday, Brewer police were still unable to identify him.

Officials say the man is accused of breaking into a home, and they believe he is also involved in another suspected burglary.

According to police, the man is not cooperating by refusing to be fingerprinted and not telling police his name.

