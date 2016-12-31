The search for a New Hampshire man who allegedly shot at police came to an end.

Police say they’ve arrested Ryan Brouillard, 33, at a home in Concord, New Hampshire.

He was taken into custody after a lengthy stand-off with police early Saturday morning.

The arrest came after three days of searching, involving several law enforcement units and the FBI.

Police were called to a Franklin, New Hampshire home on Wednesday for reports of a domestic dispute.

When officials arrives, police say Brouillard started shooting then took off, sparking a manhunt.

Brouillard is in custody and facing several charges. He is due in court next week.

