Police: Suspect had 1,200 bags of heroin in his car

WATERTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police arrested a man, and armed with a warrant, seized 1,200 bags of heroin from his car.

Watertown police say they had been searching for the suspect since December 2016 for the sale of narcotics, eventually locating him in nearby Waterbury.

The Hartford Courant reports the suspect was found with four cellphones, marijuana and about $6,000 in cash. Alongside the 1,200 bags of heroin found in the car, police also found pills, 41 grams of an unidentified powder and a personal naloxone kit. Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, is used to treat opioid overdoses.

Police estimate the drugs found were worth up to $8,000.

