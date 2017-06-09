Police: Suspect in Auburn drunk driving crash admits to being in country illegally

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - A man is expected to appear in court Friday after being accused of drunk driving — and the suspect admits to be in the country illegally.

Police say the suspect rear-ended a family’s car in Auburn on Thursday. Two young children in the car were not hurt, but two adults were injured. The car was badly damaged.

Jose Acevedo, 43, was arrested after the crash. Police say the man’s blood-alcohol level was more than 3 times the legal limit.

Investigators also say Acevedo admitted to being an undocumented immigrant and not having a driver’s license.

