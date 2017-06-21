Police: Suspect in custody after carjacking ends with crash in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday after police said a carjacking out of Boston ended with a crash involving an MBTA bus in Cambridge.

Police said a call reporting the carjacking came in at around 5:45 p.m. The crash involving the car happened on Massachusetts Avenue and Vassar Street. Police said the stolen car hit an MBTA bus and at least two other vehicles.

There were people on the bus at the time of the crash but none of the passengers were injured.

