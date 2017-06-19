Police: Suspects rob bank, carjack grandmother and grandkids

Police say the two suspects first robbed a bank Sunday afternoon in Southington, fleeing from the scene in a red minivan.

The van got a flat tire, and the suspects stopped at a Shell Gas Station. Police were able to catch up with them and arrested one man.

Police say the other suspect stole a white Jeep with a grandmother and her two grandchildren inside.

Police say the suspect later dropped the woman and children off at a commuter lot near Interstate 84. The three were not injured.